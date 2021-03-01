 

Tufin Extends Market Leadership in Automation of Hybrid Cloud Environments

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-1, enabling users to further automate security policy management and extend their visibility and control across the hybrid cloud.

With R21-1, Tufin extends its leadership in automation of hybrid cloud environments with new automation abilities for Microsoft Azure customers. Through a single platform, Tufin now supports change automation workflows to secure north-south access across on-premise data centers and Azure cloud environments and east-west connectivity within Azure Virtual Networks (VNets). The integration of Tufin SecureChange and Tufin SecureCloud functionality uniquely enables customers to ensure visibility and control is maintained throughout the hybrid environment.

Also, with the release of R21-1, Tufin extends the automation capabilities of Tufin SecureChange through an extensible application programmable interface (API) to include additional external platforms that are not directly managed by the Tufin Orchestration Suite. By incorporating information from external devices and platforms into SecureChange workflows, Tufin customers can centrally manage security changes for any platform across their hybrid environment.

“As with every new release, we aim to provide solutions that our customers not only need today in order to boost their day-to-day productivity and security, but also into the future as their needs change,” said Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin. “The latest version further supports digital transformation initiatives by extending visibility and policy management capabilities across the multi-vendor, hybrid cloud environment.”

Additional features of the 21-1 release include:

  • Check Point Inline Layer Automation support for firewall rule base optimization workflows
  • Additional topology support including AWS Cloud environments, IPv6, LDAP-based Policy Analysis, and more
  • Additional platform support for Cisco IOS-XE, Fortinet User-ID, Check Point CloudGuard, and VMware NSX-T

Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-1 is now generally available. For more information, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/tufin-orchestration-suite

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk



