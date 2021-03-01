 

Elastic Announces New Elastic Stack Alerting Framework Now Generally Available in Kibana

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced a new way for users to create, manage and monitor alerts and notifications across the Elastic Stack and external systems with a generally available alerting framework in Kibana.

Built from the ground up after years of collaboration with customers using Elasticsearch to power mission-critical monitoring scenarios, the new alerting framework stems from a core belief that alerting itself is fundamental for all businesses. Whether maintaining a website, ensuring an application is responsive or protecting company devices from a cyberattack, the need to know immediately when something has changed is paramount.

Powered by the speed and scale of Elasticsearch and deeply integrated into the Elastic solutions, the new alerting framework gives users the power and flexibility to build notifications that drive awareness and action. The alerting framework in Kibana integrates with popular third-party platforms, including PagerDuty, Jira, ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams, enabling customers to spot, react to and resolve issues in real time.

Elastic announced the beta of the new alerting framework in Elastic 7.7 and with its general availability launch in Elastic 7.11 the alerting framework in Kibana is now the default alerting capability for the Elastic Stack.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Kibana 7.11.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



