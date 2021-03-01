 

Independent Bank Corp. CEO Christopher Oddleifson, COO Robert D. Cozzone, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero and Chief Commercial Banking Officer Gerard Nadeau to Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference

Christopher Oddleifson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert D. Cozzone, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark J. Ruggiero, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer and Gerard Nadeau, Chief Commercial Banking Officer of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) will participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 9, 2021. The conference will be held virtually.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" 2020 list, an honor earned for the 12th consecutive year. In 2020, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts according to Forbes World's Best Banks list. Rockland Trust has a longstanding commitment to equity and inclusion. This commitment is underscored by initiatives such as Diversity and Inclusion leadership training, a colleague Allyship mentoring program, numerous Employee Resource Groups focused on providing colleague support and education, reinforcing a culture of mutual respect and advancing professional development, and Rockland Trust’s sponsorship of diverse community organizations through charitable giving and employee-based volunteerism. Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall "Outstanding" rating received in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank "Where Each Relationship Matters," please visit RocklandTrust.com.

