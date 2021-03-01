About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG). For further information, please visit www.BVHcorp.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is approximately 93% owned by Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), a Florida-based holding company. For further information about Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

###

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Newly Redesigned Sales and Marketing Infrastructure

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen" or the “Company"), announced today its redesigned and enhanced sales and marketing infrastructure which included moving the Bluegreen Vacations Sales and Marketing Headquarters to Knoxville, Tennessee from Indianapolis, Indiana, and changes in the leadership of its sales and marketing efforts.

The new Knoxville headquarters is centrally located to a higher percent of the Company’s current footprint of sales operations and centers and is anticipated to better serve one of Bluegreen’s key markets, the Smoky Mountains. “In connection with this move, all senior regional sales and marketing leadership previously based in Indianapolis were relocated to four distinct regions. As a result, each Regional Senior Vice President, (“SVP”) of Sales and Marketing is now located in and leading our efforts in our largest markets,” commented Alan B. Levan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen.