Bluegreen Vacations Announces Newly Redesigned Sales and Marketing Infrastructure
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen" or the “Company"), announced today its redesigned and enhanced sales and marketing infrastructure which included moving the Bluegreen Vacations Sales and Marketing Headquarters to Knoxville, Tennessee from Indianapolis, Indiana and changes in the leadership of its sales and marketing efforts.
The new Knoxville headquarters is centrally located to a higher percent of the Company’s current footprint of sales operations and centers and is anticipated to better serve one of Bluegreen’s key markets, the Smoky Mountains. “In connection with this move, all senior regional sales and marketing leadership previously based in Indianapolis were relocated to four distinct regions. As a result, each Regional Senior Vice President, (“SVP”) of Sales and Marketing is now located in and leading our efforts in our largest markets,” commented Alan B. Levan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen.
The four regions and their respective Regional SVP of Sales and Marketing include:
- South Region, Orlando: Steve Faris, a 20 plus year industry veteran
- West Region, Las Vegas: Jim White, a 20 plus year industry veteran
- East Region, Myrtle Beach: Todd Race, a 20 plus year industry veteran
- Midwest Region, Sevierville: Rhett Bolling, a 20 plus year industry veteran
“We believe the relocation of our Sales and Marketing Headquarters to Knoxville and the redesign of our four regional hubs will provide many long-term benefits for potential growth, and will position us to better leverage our existing marketing channels to achieve increased new vacation package tours, new customer acquisition, and ultimately frontline sales,” Mr. Levan concluded.
“The structural redesign and organizational modifications were designed to capitalize on our current sales and marketing distribution channels as well as to support our planned expansion,” commented Dusty Tonkin, Bluegreen’s Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “As of December 31, 2020, Bluegreen had marketing kiosks located within 98 Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s store locations. We anticipate that we will have marketing kiosks in over 120 Bass/Cabela’s store locations by year end 2021.
