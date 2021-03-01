Bluegreen Vacations Announces Newly Redesigned Sales and Marketing Infrastructure

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen" or the “Company"), announced today its redesigned and enhanced sales and marketing infrastructure which included moving the Bluegreen Vacations Sales and Marketing Headquarters to Knoxville, Tennessee from Indianapolis, Indiana and changes in the leadership of its sales and marketing efforts.

The new Knoxville headquarters is centrally located to a higher percent of the Company’s current footprint of sales operations and centers and is anticipated to better serve one of Bluegreen’s key markets, the Smoky Mountains. “In connection with this move, all senior regional sales and marketing leadership previously based in Indianapolis were relocated to four distinct regions. As a result, each Regional Senior Vice President, (“SVP”) of Sales and Marketing is now located in and leading our efforts in our largest markets,” commented Alan B. Levan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen.