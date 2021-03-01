 

Limbach Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced the Company will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Company will also be hosting a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Bacon and Chief Financial Officer Jayme Brooks will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Friday, March 26, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. EDT

 

 

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers:

866-604-1698

International Callers:

201-389-0844

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of Limbach’s website at www.limbachinc.com or by clicking on the conference call https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lmb/mediaframe/4 .... An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Limbach

Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company’s full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.



25.02.21
Limbach Holdings Closes on New Credit Facilities
12.02.21
Limbach Holdings Closes Public Offering of Common Stock
10.02.21
Limbach Holdings Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
09.02.21
Limbach Holdings Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock