Healthy for Life 20 by 20 Marks Five Year Milestone by Reporting on Healthy Menu Innovation and Announcing Expanded Nutrition Education

Aramark, the largest U.S. based food service company, and the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, reported the five year results from their Healthy for Life 20 By 20 initiative, created to help improve the health of all Americans through better nutrition and lifestyle habits.

Aramark and the American Heart Association marked the five-year milestone of their Healthy For Life 20 By 20 initiative, created to help improve the health of all Americans through better nutrition and lifestyle habits, by reporting on healthy menu innovation and announcing expanded nutrition education, for National Nutrition Month (March). (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2015, Healthy for Life 20 By 20 has helped millions of people lead healthier lives. The health impact report highlights the innovative approach and results achieved, including:

Delivering a 20% average reduction in calories, saturated fat and sodium, and almost 20% increase in fruits, vegetables and whole grains across menus served in workplaces, hospital cafes, and university dining halls.

Increasing vegetarian or vegan main dishes to 34% and reducing red meat on menus by 12%.

Introducing an innovative consumer engagement and education campaign in more than 1,000 foodservice locations, providing nutrition news from Aramark dietitians and American Heart Association experts, sharing healthy recipes and cooking tips, and featuring seasonal health and wellbeing ideas.

Developing an extensive nutrition education curriculum that’s been used by more than 800 community organizations across the U.S.

“Through this initiative, we have broken new ground, engaged consumers, supported underserved communities, and improved the health and wellbeing of Aramark’s own employees and their families,” said Dan Wainfan, Vice President of Health, Wellness & Nutrition at Aramark. “We are proud of the impact our collaboration with the American Heart Association has had on the food environment and we look forward to building upon this success to further empower healthier choices and healthier lives.”