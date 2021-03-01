Ooma Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue : Total revenue was $44.3 million, up 9% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $41.1 million from $37.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by growth of Ooma Business.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue : Total revenue was $168.9 million, up 11% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $156.9 million from $139.5 million in fiscal 2020 and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by growth of Ooma Business.

For more information about non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation provided in this release.

“Ooma delivered strong performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year of fiscal 2021,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “Ooma achieved solid growth despite the pandemic, with business subscription services revenues up 27% in fiscal 2021 versus the prior year. During fiscal 2021 Ooma expanded its business services to address larger customers and started to roll out to new countries in Europe. Looking ahead, we believe positive market trends combined with Ooma’s strategy to serve both small businesses and larger businesses with unique solutions provide a solid foundation for continued growth.”

Business Outlook:

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Ooma expects:

Total revenue in the range of $44.0 million to $44.8 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $1.2 million to $1.8 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.05 to $0.08.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $1.8 million to $2.4 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.07 to $0.10.

For the full fiscal year 2022, Ooma expects:

Total revenue in the range of $182.5 million to $185.5 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $6.2 million to $8.2 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.27 to $0.35

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $6.5 million to $8.5 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.26 to $0.34.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share guidance for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2021 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2021 January 31, 2022 (unaudited) GAAP net loss ($1.2)-($1.8) ($6.2)-($8.2) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.3 13.4 Amortization of intangible assets 0.3 1.3 Non-GAAP net income $1.8-$2.4 $6.5-$8.5 GAAP net loss per share ($0.05)-($0.08) ($0.27)-($0.35) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.14 0.56 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share $0.07-$0.10 $0.26-$0.34 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts: Basic 23.1 23.5 Diluted 24.4 25.0

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income (loss) before interest and other income, income tax (provision) benefit, depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, stock-based compensation and related taxes, restructuring charges and certain litigation costs outside the ordinary course of our business.

Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges and certain litigation costs outside the ordinary course of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma's core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company's performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company's core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma's investor relations website in addition to following Ooma's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under “Business Outlook” and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer regarding future economic performance and financial positions, expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes”, "expects”, "may”, "will”, "should”, "seeks”, "approximately”, "intends”, "plans”, "estimates”, "anticipates”, and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. This press release includes forward–looking statements regarding the company’s business outlook, changes in the company’s strategy and its execution of other initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the measures we take in response to the pandemic; our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on December 4, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

OOMA, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,298 $ 11,680 Short-term investments 11,013 14,384 Accounts receivable, net 5,228 4,591 Inventories 12,233 8,369 Other current assets 10,222 8,992 Total current assets 55,994 48,016 Property and equipment, net 5,071 5,270 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,045 8,057 Intangible assets, net 5,513 6,818 Goodwill 4,264 4,264 Other assets 12,210 8,186 Total assets $ 89,097 $ 80,611 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,499 $ 8,499 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,731 22,576 Deferred revenue 16,426 15,797 Total current liabilities 46,656 46,872 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,815 5,150 Other liabilities 75 174 Total liabilities 49,546 52,196 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 166,577 152,993 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 7 14 Accumulated deficit (127,037 ) (124,596 ) Total stockholders' equity 39,551 28,415 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 89,097 $ 80,611

OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, January 31, January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and services $ 41,124 $ 37,429 $ 156,873 $ 139,499 Product and other 3,138 3,219 12,074 12,094 Total revenue 44,262 40,648 168,947 151,593 Cost of revenue: Subscription and services 11,812 11,631 46,134 43,748 Product and other 5,010 4,429 18,009 18,464 Total cost of revenue 16,822 16,060 64,143 62,212 Gross profit 27,440 24,588 104,804 89,381 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,536 12,999 50,919 50,497 Research and development 9,228 8,652 36,079 37,770 General and administrative 5,235 5,409 20,581 20,825 Total operating expenses 27,999 27,060 107,579 109,092 Loss from operations (559 ) (2,472 ) (2,775 ) (19,711 ) Interest and other income, net 49 114 419 780 Loss before income taxes (510 ) (2,358 ) (2,356 ) (18,931 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (85 ) 64 (85 ) 130 Net loss $ (595 ) $ (2,294 ) $ (2,441 ) $ (18,801 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 22,774,263 21,581,568 22,361,312 21,051,039

OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, January 31, January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (595 ) $ (2,294 ) $ (2,441 ) $ (18,801 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 3,056 3,114 12,275 12,761 Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 746 572 2,877 2,548 Amortization of intangible assets 326 127 1,304 1,027 Non-cash operating lease expense 807 632 3,198 1,997 Non-cash restructuring charges — — — 1,603 Other 5 (146 ) 46 (291 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (238 ) 424 (637 ) 135 Inventories (2,010 ) 1,051 (3,378 ) 407 Other assets (623 ) (1,320 ) (5,496 ) (4,965 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 630 (2,717 ) (3,911 ) (4,089 ) Deferred revenue 99 (225 ) 530 104 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,203 (782 ) 4,367 (7,564 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (4,273 ) — (20,077 ) (31,234 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 5,355 1,452 23,466 44,446 Capital expenditures (879 ) (889 ) (3,160 ) (3,273 ) Business acquisition, net of cash assumed — — — (7,073 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 203 563 229 2,866 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 85 211 2,905 2,951 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (462 ) — (1,641 ) (1,523 ) Payment of credit facility issuance costs (242 ) — (242 ) — Payment of acquisition-related holdback — — — (420 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (619 ) 211 1,022 1,008 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,787 (8 ) 5,618 (3,690 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,511 11,688 11,680 15,370 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 17,298 $ 11,680 $ 17,298 $ 11,680

OOMA, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, January 31, January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 44,262 $ 40,648 $ 168,947 $ 151,593 GAAP gross profit $ 27,440 $ 24,588 $ 104,804 $ 89,381 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 257 305 1,054 1,311 Amortization of intangible assets 73 73 292 480 Restructuring charges — — — 2,289 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 27,770 $ 24,966 $ 106,150 $ 93,461 Gross margin on a GAAP basis 62 % 60 % 62 % 59 % Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis 63 % 61 % 63 % 62 % GAAP operating loss $ (559 ) $ (2,472 ) $ (2,775 ) $ (19,711 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,115 3,145 12,607 13,149 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 326 127 1,304 1,289 Restructuring charges — — — 3,085 Litigation costs — — — 606 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,882 $ 800 $ 11,136 $ (1,582 ) GAAP net loss $ (595 ) $ (2,294 ) $ (2,441 ) $ (18,801 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,115 3,145 12,607 13,149 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 326 127 1,304 1,289 Restructuring charges — — — 3,085 Litigation costs — — — 606 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,846 $ 978 $ 11,470 $ (672 ) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.89 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.14 0.15 0.56 0.62 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.06 Restructuring charges — — — 0.15 Litigation costs — — — 0.03 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.51 $ (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.12 $ 0.04 $ 0.49 $ (0.03 ) GAAP weighted-average basic and diluted shares 22,774,263 21,581,568 22,361,312 21,051,039 Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares 23,894,792 22,545,678 23,554,838 21,051,039 GAAP net loss $ (595 ) $ (2,294 ) $ (2,441 ) $ (18,801 ) Reconciling items: Interest and other income, net (49 ) (114 ) (419 ) (780 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 85 (64 ) 85 (130 ) Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 746 572 2,877 2,548 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 326 127 1,304 1,289 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,115 3,145 12,607 13,149 Restructuring charges — — — 3,085 Litigation costs — — — 606 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,628 $ 1,372 $ 14,013 $ 966

