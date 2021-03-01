 

Meritage Homes Announces Commitments to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 22:30  |  40   |   |   

Homebuilder plans to drive a culture of greater inclusion, create more career opportunities for the next generation of diverse leaders, and donate $200,000 in 2021 to impactful programs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), the sixth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) commitments with the goal of attracting diverse talent, creating a more inclusive company culture and forming strategic partnerships.

“In order to uphold our core values, we must expand our commitment to DE&I,” said Phillippe Lord, President and CEO of Meritage Homes. “While we have always strived to foster an inclusive culture, we know we still have more work to do. The candidates we recruit, the partnerships we form and the presence of underrepresented groups in our leadership structure are just a few of the areas in which we plan to demonstrate our DE&I promise. We will hold ourselves and our partners accountable to moving the needle. My hope is that by being open about our progress we can continue to drive change both internally and as part of the entire homebuilding sector.”

Meritage is committed to expanding its DE&I program with the following efforts:

  • Developing a DE&I strategic roadmap based on best practices from organizations at the forefront of DE&I initiatives as well as insights from Meritage employees. The company also assigned a full-time leader to implement the strategy and hold Meritage accountable.
  • Creating the Environmental, Social and Sustainability (ES&S) committee to assign board-level responsibility for advising the company on all matters related to the company’s DE&I objectives and drive support from the top-down. The ES&S committee is chaired by director Deborah Ann Henretta with corporate sponsorship by the company’s chief financial officer, Hilla Sferruzza.
  • Building upon Meritage’s 35-year legacy of charitable giving by committing to donate a minimum of $200,000 in 2021 to nonprofit organizations with strong DE&I missions. In 2020, Meritage contributed $100,000 each to INROADS and the United Negro College Fund to support underrepresented talent in higher education and throughout their careers.
  • Enhancing recruiting programs in an effort to create more career opportunities and to attract diverse talent. Meritage is the first public homebuilder to use WayUp, the leading diversity and inclusion digital solution for college students and recent graduates to find internships and entry-level jobs. Meritage intends to tap into WayUp’s nationwide student base, more than 70 percent of whom are female or minorities. Meritage will also leverage its partnership with INROADS to enhance the recruitment of underrepresented groups.

Meritage is committed to the ongoing and intentional work to achieve inclusive excellence. The company is dedicated to learning, improving its practices and challenging its employees and leaders to close the gaps.

About Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has delivered over 135,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact
Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
(480) 515-8979
media@meritagehomes.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meritage Homes Announces Commitments to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Homebuilder plans to drive a culture of greater inclusion, create more career opportunities for the next generation of diverse leaders, and donate $200,000 in 2021 to impactful programsSCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meritage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Meritage Homes CEO Phillippe Lord Joins Company’s Board of Directors