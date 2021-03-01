 

CooperCompanies Acquires Safe Obstetric Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 22:15  |  50   |   |   

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), today announced that CooperSurgical has acquired Safe Obstetric Systems, a privately held manufacturer of the medical device, Fetal Pillow. This FDA approved product is used to elevate the fetal head during a fully dilated cesarean section making the delivery easier and less traumatic for the mother and baby.

Commenting on the transaction, Al White, Cooper’s President and CEO, said, “This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit for CooperSurgical as it aligns perfectly with our mission of advancing women’s healthcare. Fetal Pillow will roll seamlessly into our medical device portfolio, providing our team a truly innovative product with strong clinical benefits that helps address the market need for safer childbirth.”

The acquisition price is approximately £37.5 million in cash plus a contingent payment up to £10.0 million based on future revenue growth. Fetal Pillow generated revenues of approximately £3.5 million in calendar 2020. The acquisition is expected to be roughly neutral to Cooper’s non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2021.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

About Safe Obstetric Systems
Safe Obstetric Systems, is a growing, privately held medical device company headquartered in the UK, that manufactures the Fetal Pillow device. Fetal Pillow is a balloon device designed to elevate a deeply impacted fetal head and facilitate delivery of the fetus in women requiring a cesarean section after a failed instrumental vaginal delivery. It was released to the market in May 2011 and is sold to hospitals in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit www.safeob.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to guidance, plans, prospects, goals, strategies, future actions, events or performance and other statements of which are other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the acquisition of Safe Obstetrics Systems including financial position, market position, product development and business strategy, expected cost synergies, expected timing and benefits of the transaction, difficulties in integrating entities or operations, as well as estimates of our and Safe Obstetric Systems’ future expenses, sales and diluted earnings per share are forward looking. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth in our net sales and anticipated market conditions, planned product launches and expected results of operations are forward-looking. To identify these statements look for words like "believes," "outlook," "probable," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Detailed descriptions of a number of important risk factors that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including under the “Business”, “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such sections may be updated in our quarterly filings, copies of which are available on the Company’s website: www.coopercos.com. We caution investors that forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date. We disclaim any intent to update them except as required by law.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CooperCompanies Acquires Safe Obstetric Systems SAN RAMON, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), today announced that CooperSurgical has acquired Safe Obstetric Systems, a privately held manufacturer of the medical device, Fetal Pillow. This FDA approved product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
CooperCompanies to Participate in the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference
04.02.21
CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2021
03.02.21
EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies Announce Joint Venture for Acquisition of SightGlass Vision
02.02.21
CooperSurgical Acquires AEGEA Medical