CooperCompanies Acquires Safe Obstetric Systems

Commenting on the transaction, Al White, Cooper’s President and CEO, said, “This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit for CooperSurgical as it aligns perfectly with our mission of advancing women’s healthcare. Fetal Pillow will roll seamlessly into our medical device portfolio, providing our team a truly innovative product with strong clinical benefits that helps address the market need for safer childbirth.”

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), today announced that CooperSurgical has acquired Safe Obstetric Systems, a privately held manufacturer of the medical device, Fetal Pillow. This FDA approved product is used to elevate the fetal head during a fully dilated cesarean section making the delivery easier and less traumatic for the mother and baby.

The acquisition price is approximately £37.5 million in cash plus a contingent payment up to £10.0 million based on future revenue growth. Fetal Pillow generated revenues of approximately £3.5 million in calendar 2020. The acquisition is expected to be roughly neutral to Cooper’s non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2021.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

About Safe Obstetric Systems

Safe Obstetric Systems, is a growing, privately held medical device company headquartered in the UK, that manufactures the Fetal Pillow device. Fetal Pillow is a balloon device designed to elevate a deeply impacted fetal head and facilitate delivery of the fetus in women requiring a cesarean section after a failed instrumental vaginal delivery. It was released to the market in May 2011 and is sold to hospitals in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit www.safeob.com.

