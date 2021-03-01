Nephros Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 – Water Filtration Business Segment

Net revenue was $2.3 million, compared with $3.2 million in 2019, down 26%

Net loss was ($298,000), compared with net income of $234,000 in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was ($11,000), compared with $747,000 in 2019

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 – Consolidated

Net revenue was $2.3 million, compared with $3.2 million in 2019, down 26%

Net loss was ($759,000), compared with ($144,000) million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was ($466,000), compared with $374,000 in 2019

Year-End 2020 – Water Filtration Business Segment

Net revenue was $8.5 million, compared with $10.3 million in 2019, down 17%

Net loss was ($2.2 million), compared with ($1.1 million) in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.4 million), compared with $464,000 in 2019

Year-end 2020 – Consolidated

Net revenue was $8.6 million, compared with $10.3 million in 2019, down 17%

Net loss was ($4.5 million), compared with ($3.2 million) in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was ($3.6 million), compared with ($1.2 million) in 2019

“While 2020 was a challenging year overall, we were pleased to deliver consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth in the second half,” said Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer of Nephros. “The two hardest hit segments of our business were new customer acquisitions and emergency response, offset by stable recurring revenue from our existing customer base, limiting our overall downturn for the year to 17%. As COVID-19 immunity increases over the coming weeks and months, we are optimistic that our business will return to pre-pandemic growth levels in the latter half of this year.”

Financial Performance for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $8.6 million, compared with $10.3 million in 2019, a decrease of 17%. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.3 million, compared with $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 26%.

Cost of goods sold for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $3.6 million, compared with $4.3 million in 2019, a decrease of 14%. Cost of goods sold for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, compared with $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 18%.

Gross margins for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 57%, compared with 59% in 2019. Gross margins for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 56%, compared with 60% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $2.8 million, compared with $3.1 million in 2019, a decrease of 11%. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.6 million, compared with $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 20%.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $192,000, compared with approximately $186,000 in 2019, an increase of 3%. Depreciation and amortization expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were approximately $50,000, compared with approximately $44,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 14%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $6.5 million, compared with $6.1 million in 2019, an increase of 6%. Selling, general and administrative expenses in each of the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 were $1.4 million.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was ($4.5 million), compared with a net loss of ($3.2 million) in 2019, a 42% increase in loss. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was approximately ($759,000), compared with a net loss of approximately ($144,000) in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 427% increase in loss.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was ($3.6 million), compared with ($1.2 million) in 2019, a 193% increase in loss. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was approximately ($466,000), compared with approximately $374,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, Nephros had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $8.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Definition and Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and excluding all interest-related expenses and income, tax-related expenses and income, non-recurring expenses and income, and non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization and non-cash compensation. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the 2020 and 2019 fiscal years for both Nephros on a consolidated basis and the Water Filtration Business Segment:

2020 Three Month Period Ended Annual Water Filtration Business Segment 03/31/20 06/30/20 09/30/20 12/31/20 Totals Net (loss) income (620) (911) (394) (298) (2,223) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 5 6 7 7 25 Amortization of other assets 45 45 46 47 183 Interest expense 43 30 22 15 110 Interest income (1) (4) (3) (3) (11) Change in FV of contingent consideration (42) - (187) - (229) Non-cash stock-based compensation 190 166 160 200 716 Other non-cash items 11 12 2 21 46 Adjusted EBITDA (369) (656) (347) (11) (1,383)









2019 Three Month Period Ended Annual Water Filtration Business Segment 03/31/19 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 Totals Net loss (778) (346) (167) 234 (1,057) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 8 8 4 4 24 Amortization of other assets 44 44 44 44 176 Interest expense 46 46 48 55 195 Change in FV of contingent consideration (10) (9) (94) (43) (156) Income tax benefit - - - (225) (225) Noncash compensation 158 150 348 665 1,321 Other noncash items 35 31 29 13 108 Nonrecurring: Aether Acquisition 78 - - - 78 Adjusted EBITDA (419) (76) 212 747 464





2020 Three Month Period Ended Annual Consolidated 03/31/20 06/30/20 09/30/20 12/31/20 Totals Net (loss) income (1,098) (1,657) (1,012) (759) (4,526) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 5 6 7 7 25 Amortization of other assets 45 45 46 47 183 Interest expense 43 30 22 15 110 Interest income (1) (4) (3) (3) (11) Change in FV of contingent consideration (42) - (187) - (229) Non-cash stock-based compensation 222 179 172 206 779 Other non-cash items 11 12 2 21 46 Adjusted EBITDA (815) (1,389) (953) (466) (3,623)









2019 Three Month Period Ended Annual Consolidated 03/31/19 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 Totals Net loss (1,349) (942) (744) (144) (3,179) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 8 8 4 4 24 Amortization of other assets 44 44 44 44 176 Interest expense 46 46 48 55 195 Change in FV of contingent consideration (10) (9) (94) (43) (156) Income tax benefit - - - (225) (225) Noncash compensation 158 150 354 670 1,332 Other noncash items 35 31 29 13 108 Nonrecurring: Aether Acquisition &

Pathogen Detection 188 150 150 - 488 Adjusted EBITDA (880) (522) (209) 374 (1,237)

Nephros believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Nephros’s financial condition and results of operations. Management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in Nephros’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA in connection with net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Nephros urges investors to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

Conference Call Today at 4:30 pm Eastern Time









Nephros will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET, during which management will discuss Nephros’s financial results and provide a general business overview.

Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 1-844-808-7106. International callers may use 1-412-317-5285. Please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until March 8, 2021 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 10151848. An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros investor relations page at https://investors.nephros.com/events/.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding expected future growth and the timing of such growth and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty in clinical outcomes, potential delays in the regulatory approval process, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, regulatory reforms, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

Andy Astor, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy@nephros.com

www.nephros.com

NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,249 $ 4,166 Accounts receivable, net 1,364 1,045 Inventory, net 5,304 2,562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 237 526 Total current assets 15,154 8,299 Property and equipment, net 295 81 Lease right-of-use assets 1,037 1,106 Intangible assets, net 506 548 Goodwill 759 759 License and supply agreement, net 670 804 Other assets 89 32 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,510 $ 11,629 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Secured revolving credit facility $ - $ 560 Current portion of secured note payable 229 211 Accounts payable 423 959 Accrued expenses 341 136 Current portion of contingent consideration - 300 Current portion of lease liabilities 332 262 Total current liabilities 1,325 2,428 Secured note payable, net of current portion 364 613 PPP loan 482 - Equipment financing, net of current portion 7 10 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 759 889 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,937 3,940 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 19) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019; 9,873,006 and 8,058,850 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 10 8 Additional paid-in capital 144,296 131,934 Accumulated other comprehensive income 74 65 Accumulated deficit (131,858 ) (127,332 ) Subtotal 12,522 4,675 Noncontrolling interest 3,051 3,014 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 15,573 7,689 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 18,510 $ 11,629

NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)