 

SRHI Inc. Announces Conditional Approval of Listing Application on the TSX Venture Exchange and Pending Voluntary Delisting from the TSX

(all amounts expressed in US dollars)

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SRHI) - SRHI Inc. ("SRHI" or the "Company”) announces that pursuant to Part VII, Section 720 of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) Company Manual (the “Manual”), it has submitted an application to the TSX for voluntary delisting (the "Voluntary Delisting Application") of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") and common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) from the TSX. The Voluntary Delisting Application is subject to TSX approval.

The Company instead intends to list its Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and has received conditional approval from the TSXV to do so. The Company is currently addressing all outstanding items to receive final approval of its application (the “Listing Application”) to list its Common Shares and Warrants on the TSXV (the “TSXV Listing”).

The board of directors (the “Board”) and management of the Company believe that listing the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSXV will be beneficial to the Company and its securityholders. The Board’s previous decision to focus its efforts on being a pure-play copper mining company with its 70% owned Minera Tres Valles Copper Project (“MTV” or the “Project”) located in Salamanca, Chile supports this transition to the TSXV. The TSXV is the preferred stock exchange for junior mining companies providing streamlined access to capital, lower ongoing listing fees and reduced administrative burden resulting in lower operating costs for the issuer.

The Voluntary Delisting Application is being made in conjunction with and is subject to SRHI receiving final approval from the TSXV for the TSXV Listing. If SRHI's Listing Application receives final approval by the TSXV, it is SRHI's intention to take all reasonable and prudent steps, as required and with assistance from and cooperation with the TSX and TSXV, to list the Company’s Common Shares and Warrants on the TSXV without interruption or delay. As a result, the Company is expecting the delisting of its Common Shares and Warrants from the TSX to be effective at the close of business on March 30, 2021 and begin listing its Common Shares and Warrants on the TSXV on March 31, 2021. After this change, Common Shares and Warrants will only be available for trading on the TSXV.

