Geron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11, 2021 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as recent events at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

A live, listen-only webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.