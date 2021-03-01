Invitation Homes Names Chief Investment Officer

Alicia M. MacPhee. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Gibson joined Invitation Homes in December 2016 as senior vice president, Asset Management. He was promoted to Executive Vice President, Portfolio Management, in March 2019. Prior to joining Invitation Homes, Mr. Gibson spent 21 years with Goldman Sachs and its subsidiary, Archon Group, with various positions in real estate asset management, strategy, and people management, operating from both domestic and international bases. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from Harvard University.

In addition, Paul Mauk has been promoted to senior vice president, Portfolio Development. Mr. Mauk joined Invitation Homes in June 2019 as vice president, Portfolio Development, to create additional value for the company by optimizing existing and new revenue driven initiatives, with a specific focus on the development of ancillary products and programs outside of Invitation Homes’ traditional leasing business. Prior to joining Invitation Homes, Mr. Mauk held a variety of roles in real estate investment and operations, including a specialty in golf course management and investment. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Notre Dame.

Finally, two senior executives have been elevated to the company’s internal Executive Committee, which oversees all aspects of the company’s business, finances, operations, people, and culture. Peter DiLello, senior vice president, Investment Management Group, and Alicia MacPhee, senior vice president, Field Division-East, both join the Committee to bring their unique and extensive knowledge to the group.

"We are pleased to recognize the strong contributions John, Paul, Peter, and Alicia have made to the company’s business," said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. "As the nation's premier home leasing company, we rely on the strength of our people, and we appreciate the value these executives have brought to our company's leadership as well as to the systems, processes, and teams in their respective organizations."

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

