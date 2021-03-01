 

Empire State Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christina Chiu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2:45 PM Eastern time.

For investors interested in listening to the roundtable discussion, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until March 9, 2022.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Dec. 31, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit empirestaterealtytrust.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.



17.02.21
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
09.02.21
Empire State Building feiert Mond-Neujahr mit virtueller Turmbeleuchtung und Schaufenster-Ausstellungen auf der Fifth Avenue