 

BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II Announces Distribution

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II (the “Trust”) (CUSIP: 09258V101) announced today the Trust’s quarterly distribution, payable on March 31, 2021. Details are as follows:

Declaration Date- 3/1/2021 Ex-Date- 3/30/2021 Record Date- 3/29/2021 Payable Date- 3/31/2021

Trust

Ticker

Quarterly Per-Share Distribution

Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of net asset value (“NAV”)*

BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II

XMSAX

$1.578

6.8%

*The Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of NAV shown above is calculated by dividing the Trust’s Quarterly Per-Share Distribution by the Trust’s NAV as of 2/26/2021 and annualizing the results.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Trust may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Trust or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Trust, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Trust or in the Trust’s NAV; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of the Trust and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to the Trust or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Trust with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Trust. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.



