BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust (the “Trust”) (CUSIP: 09190C104) announced today the Trust’s quarterly distribution, payable on March 31, 2021. Details are as follows:

Trust Ticker Quarterly Per-

Share

Distribution Annualized Current

Distribution Rate

expressed as a

percentage of net

asset value (“NAV”)* BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust XMSOX $1.521 6.8%

*The Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of NAV shown above is calculated by dividing the Trust’s Quarterly Per-Share Distribution by the Trust’s NAV as of 2/26/2021 and annualizing the results.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Trust with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Trust. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.

