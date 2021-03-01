MediPharm Labs Announces $20 million Bought Deal Equity Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 34,500,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.58 per Unit for gross proceeds of $20,010,000 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Share (the “Exercise Price”) for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.