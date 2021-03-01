Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE), one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced today that it will webcast its presentation from the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 beginning at 2:10 p.m. Eastern.



The live webcast can be accessed at www.core-mark.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the live event is completed and will remain on Core-Mark’s website for 30 days.