 

Par Pacific Management to Participate in March Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual conferences during the month of March 2021.

  • March 2-3: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit
  • March 10: BofA Securities 2021 Refining Conference
  • March 24: 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

The most current investor presentation is available on the investor relations section of Par Pacific’s website at www.parpacific.com.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations.  Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

For more information contact:
Ashimi Patel
Manager, Investor Relations
(832) 916-3355
apatel@parpacific.com




