Par Pacific Management to Participate in March Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual conferences during the month of March 2021.



March 2-3: Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Energy Summit

Annual Energy Summit March 10: BofA Securities 2021 Refining Conference

March 24: 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference



The most current investor presentation is available on the investor relations section of Par Pacific’s website at www.parpacific.com.