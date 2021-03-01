Babcock & Wilcox Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.

B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Young, and B&W Chief Financial Officer, Louis Salamone, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.