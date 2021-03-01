 

Babcock & Wilcox Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.

B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Young, and B&W Chief Financial Officer, Louis Salamone, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B&W’s Investor Relations site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (833) 227-5843; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4070. The conference ID for all participants is 5390408. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.



