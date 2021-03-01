 

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial and operating results on Friday, March 12, 2021, before the market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

March 12, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In:

(866) 373-3407

International Dial-In:

(412) 902-1037

Conference ID:

13717215

Webcast:

www.northernoil.com

Replay Information:
 A replay of the conference call will be available through March 19, 2022 by dialing:

Dial-In:

(877) 660-6853

International Dial-In:

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID:

13717215

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.



