Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial and operating results on Friday, March 12, 2021, before the market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.