Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial and operating results on Friday, March 12, 2021, before the market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
|
Date:
|
March 12, 2021
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Dial-In:
|
(866) 373-3407
|
International Dial-In:
|
(412) 902-1037
|
Conference ID:
|
13717215
|
Webcast:
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through March 19, 2022 by dialing:
|
Dial-In:
|
(877) 660-6853
|
International Dial-In:
|
(201) 612-7415
|
Conference ID:
|
13717215
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.
More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.
