Advantage Solutions Appoints Chief Investor Relations and Strategy Officer

Veteran consumer goods investor and advisor Dan Riff steps into newly created role

IRVINE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (“Advantage”) (NASDAQ: ADV), the leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, has appointed Dan Riff to the newly created role of chief investor relations and strategy officer. Riff has a start date of March 3, 2021.



Riff brings more than two decades of experience investing and advising in the consumer space to Advantage. Most recently, he served as a portfolio manager in the consumer sector at Surveyor Capital. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing investor relations and corporate strategy functions.



“I’ve long been drawn to hidden gems,” Riff said. “I got to know the Advantage business as an investor and loved their essential position at the nexus of consumer packaged goods firms and retailers. It’s a remarkable platform for value creation. I’m excited to join this great leadership team to unlock current value and help create future value.”