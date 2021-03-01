 

Geekco Announces Closing of a First Tranche of $1,000,000 of Convertible Debenture Units

01.03.2021   

MONTREAL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation (the “Corporation” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO), which operates the FlipNpik application within a collaborative ecosystem that rewards users who help boost the visibility of neighborhood businesses, is pleased to announce that it closed a first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 1,000 unsecured convertible debenture units (“Units”) at a subscription price of $1,000 per Unit for a gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (“Principal Amount”) out of a maximum of $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of (i) $1,000 in principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures of the Corporation (“Debentures”); and (ii) 825 detachable warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase class A shares in the capital stock of the Corporation (“Common Shares”).

The Debentures are payable on the maturity date that is 24 months from issuance (“Maturity Date”) in cash or in Common Shares at the option of the Corporation and bear a 10% interest rate per year, accruing in arrears, payable at the end of each anniversary date either in cash or in Common Shares, at the option of the Corporation. The Corporation may prepay the Debentures at any time, in whole or in part. A minimum of six months of interest on the initial Principal Amount is payable in case of such prepayment (except in case of a Mandatory Conversion as defined hereinafter) or an event of default.

If payment at the option of the Corporation is made in Common Shares, the price per share issued shall be equal to the volume weighted trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for the last 20 days prior to the applicable payment date, subject to a minimum price of $0.60 in the case of the Principal Amount and the minimum price pursuant to the TSXV policies and the TSXV approval in the case of the interest.

The holder may, at any time and, at its sole discretion, and even after receiving the redemption notice from the Corporation, require the conversion of the entire outstanding Principal Amount, exclusive of any interests, into 1,650 Common Shares per $1,000 Debenture if converted during the first 12 months period from the issue date or 1,425 Common Shares if converted during the second 12 months period from the issue date (the “Subscriber Conversion Ratio”).

