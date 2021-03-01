 

CEMATRIX Announces Public Offering of Units Co-Led by Gravitas Securities and Clarus Securities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 22:47  |  38   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, in connection with a marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of $5,000,000 and up to a maximum of $10,000,000. The Offering is being conducted on a commercially reasonable agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Gravitas Securities Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc., as co-lead agents and bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.81, for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agents, at any time for a period of 30 days from and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on March 15, 2021 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the execution of an agency agreement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund future acquisitions, new equipment and personnel to support regional expansion, and general working capital including repayment of debt.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") in each of Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia and such other jurisdictions as the Company and the Agents may agree to, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions. A copy of the preliminary short form prospectus is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or by request to Gravitas Securities Inc. at syndication@gravitassecurities.com or Clarus Securities Inc. at nmonjes@clarussecurities.com .

