CSI Announces Planned Promotions of Executive Management

“CSI’s board is very pleased that David Culbertson will soon become the company’s chief executive officer,” stated Powless. “Plans for David’s promotion to CEO started in 2016 as part of our board’s strategic review of our management succession plans. David was selected from a pool of almost 90 candidates from across the nation. He was the clear stand out, and we knew we had the right person for the role.”

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) announced today that Steven A. Powless will be named executive chairman of the board and David Culbertson will become chief executive officer of CSI, effective July 8, 2021, following the annual meeting of shareholders. Powless currently serves as chairman of the board and CEO and Culbertson is CSI’s president and chief operating officer.

As part of the company’s planned transition, its audit, risk and acquisition teams will continue to report to Powless while the remainder of CSI’s teams will report to Culbertson. The Board’s plan is to transition these groups to Culbertson in July 2022, at which time Powless will continue as chairman of CSI’s board of directors.

“I’ve worked hard every day to prepare myself for this transition. I am honored and humbled to have been selected,” Culbertson said. “I’ve spent my entire career at CSI, and I’m committed to our ongoing success.”

Powless said the board is very confident in Culbertson’s expanded role as CSI’s CEO: “He has more than 31 years of experience with the company and was promoted to chief operating officer in April 2017 and president in June 2018. He was then named to CSI’s board of directors in September 2020 and has demonstrated his leadership as both a board member and president of the company.

“CSI recently reported record results for our third fiscal quarter ending November 30, 2020, and we expect fiscal 2021 to mark our 21st consecutive year of record revenues and our 23rd consecutive year of record earnings. We remain very positive about CSI’s future under the leadership of David Culbertson and our teams at CSI. David is well known and respected by employees, customers, prospects and industry leaders, and has a vision for the future that will help ensure our ongoing success. We will not miss a beat as a company when this transition occurs,” Powless concluded.