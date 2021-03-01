The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

BOSTON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.05 per share on the company’s common stock on March 31, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be March 16th.



The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.