 

Medexus Achieves Record Revenue of $31.5 Million for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 23:00  |  63   |   |   

Management to host conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) today announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts below are in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • The Company achieved record revenue of $31.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, versus $16.2 million for the same period last year. As previously reported, the revenue for the period included approximately $3 million in IXINITY revenues, which were originally expected to be realized in September 2020, but were instead realized in October 2020 due to a delay in receipt of finished product from the Company’s contract manufacturing partner.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $5.1 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA* was also positively impacted by the delayed October shipment of IXINITY.
  • With the significant share price appreciation in the quarter, the non-cash fair value of the derivative associated with the conversion rights of the existing debentures increased materially to $16.5 million. This increase in fair value of derivatives was the primary driver for the reported net loss of $17.1 million compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year. On a year over year basis, the Adjusted Net Loss* improved by $4.7 million to $0.5 million as compared to $5.2 million.
  • Operating income improved by $5.3 million to $2.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.3 million for the same period last year.

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, noted, “The fiscal third quarter of 2021 was a record quarter with $31.5 million in revenue. We continued to generate solid growth while managing our expenses and the $5.3 million improvement in operating income was a strong reflection of that. Our $82.7 million in revenue for the first nine months of Fiscal 2021 reflects a 70% increase over the previous year and achieved strong Adjusted EBITDA* performance of a more than six-fold increase over the previous year. With a strong base of revenues from Rasuvo, IXINITY Metoject and Rupall, we believe that the recent additions to our portfolio will become major drivers of our growth going forward.”

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medexus Achieves Record Revenue of $31.5 Million for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Management to host conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 2, 2021TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Medexus Announces Expanded Availability of Gleolan in Canada
24.02.21
Medexus Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
23.02.21
Medexus Announces Closing of $32.5 Million Public Offering, Including Exercise in Full of Over-Allotment Option
16.02.21
Medexus to Present at the Winter Wonderland Conference- Best Ideas from the Buy-Side
03.02.21
Medexus Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering
02.02.21
Medexus Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
02.02.21
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into a License Agreement for First-in-Class Conditioning Agent for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Treosulfan, in the United States