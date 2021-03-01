 

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Capital Link International Shipping Forum and Deutsche Bank’s Shipping Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 23:09  |  41   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 15th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum as part of the Dry Bulk Shipping: Sector Trends & Outlook panel on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:40 a.m. EST. Management will also be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors.

The panel will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast.

Mr. Wobensmith is also scheduled to present at Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Shipping Summit on Thursday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and the company will also be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of March 1, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax and 15 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 dwt and an average age of 10.2 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Capital Link International Shipping Forum and Deutsche Bank’s Shipping Summit NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 15th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum as part …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...