Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Capital Link International Shipping Forum and Deutsche Bank’s Shipping Summit

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 15th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum as part of the Dry Bulk Shipping: Sector Trends & Outlook panel on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:40 a.m. EST. Management will also be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors.



The panel will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast.