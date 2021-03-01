NCL Corporation Ltd. and NCL Finance, Ltd. Announce Pricing of Senior Notes

MIAMI, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCL Corporation Ltd. (“NCLC”), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), announced today that it has priced $575 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “NCLC Notes”), which were offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The NCLC Notes will form part of the same series as the $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 issued on December 18, 2020 and will be guaranteed by certain of NCLC’s subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis. The price to investors will be 100.000% of the principal amount of the NCLC Notes.



NCL Finance, Ltd. (“NCL Finance”), a subsidiary of NCLC, has also priced $525 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “NCL Finance Notes” and, collectively with the NCLC Notes, the “Notes”), which were offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The NCL Finance Notes will be guaranteed by NCLC and certain of NCLC’s subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis. The price to investors will be 100.000% of the principal amount of the NCL Finance Notes.

The offerings of the Notes are expected to close on March 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. NCLC and NCL Finance expect to use the net proceeds from the offerings to fully repay the aggregate principal amounts outstanding under two of NCLC’s senior secured credit facilities, together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon, and to pay any related transaction premiums, fees and expenses, with the remainder of the net proceeds from the offerings to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.