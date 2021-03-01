 

Canada Carbon Wants to Quickly Establish Dialogue Protocols With the Municipality of GSLR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 23:02  |  54   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Canada Carbon") (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) wishes to quickly establish a mutually agreed upon protocol for the format and content of future discussions with GSLR to ensure the Miller Project’s impact on the municipality and surrounding areas is understood and modified to the extent required or possible for the benefit of all stakeholders.

CCB has always been convinced that the co-construction of a protocol based on equal contributions from both parties was the best approach to ensure an outcome with which each party feels comfortable. That is why the Company proposed a co-facilitation process which would be a non-confrontational process, conducted by neutral and mutually accepted parties. "We want to build trust from the very beginning of this important process and wish to begin dialogue in order to continue positively towards the common goals identified by both parties in the Settlement Agreement signed in February 2020, " said Olga Nikitovic, Interim CEO.

The Settlement Agreement, which was agreed to by both parties, states that GSLR and CCB agree to enter into a dialogue on the Miller Project and to put forward a process for that purpose with the assistance of the MERN, to the extent that the MERN agrees to act in that capacity (Section 18). As part of this process, CCB agrees to collaborate with GSLR in the conduct of any study that GSLR may require, where applicable, upon the recommendation of a professional under the Professional Code, in order to enable it to understand, analyze or participate in improving the Miller Project in terms of its social acceptability (Section 19).

The objective of these two sections was to ensure that through dialogue both parties would determine what additional analysis would be required and that the collection of this additional information was carried out jointly on a scientific, effective and transparent basis.

To this end, Canada Carbon sent several communications to the Municipality of GSLR during 2020 to begin the dialogue with co-facilitators. In the Company’s communications with GSLR, it was made clear that CCB would be prepared to pay for some portion of the co-facilitator utilized by GSLR and would also be prepared to fund some portion of the reports that would be determined by both parties to be necessary.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canada Carbon Wants to Quickly Establish Dialogue Protocols With the Municipality of GSLR MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Canada Carbon") (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) wishes to quickly establish a mutually agreed upon protocol for the format and content of future discussions with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Canada Carbon Inc.: CPTAQ Meeting Date Set
03.02.21
Canada Carbon Clarifies Strategy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.20
214
mit neuem team gehts wieder voran bei kanad. CCB