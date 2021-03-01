Accenture Bolsters Supply Chain & Operations Capabilities in Australia with Acquisition of GRA

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Australian-based supply chain and logistics consulting firm, GRA. The acquisition strengthens Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations capabilities that help public and private sector clients address complex supply chain demands to deliver dynamic customer experiences in line with responsible practices.

Luke Tomkin (GRA), Steven Bray (GRA), Louise May (Accenture) & Carter McNabb (GRA) (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 1997, GRA has offices in Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane with a team of 50 professionals. The firm specialises in end-to-end supply chain and logistics strategies and operations, working with some of Australia’s leading organisations in areas such as government, aerospace & defence and consumer goods to turn their supply chains into engines for growth.

“The pandemic has accelerated the need for businesses to transform their supply chains to become more customer-focused, agile, and socially responsible with the flexibility to withstand future disruptions. The addition of GRA will expand our supply chain and operations capabilities to help clients with their transformation to intelligent, customer-centric supply chains supporting profitable growth,” said Tara Brady, country managing director for Accenture in Australia & New Zealand.

“We are looking forward to starting a new chapter with Accenture and contributing our skills, culture and extensive supply chain capabilities to Accenture’s substantive network of clients and partners,” said Carter McNabb, a founding partner at GRA. “With supply chains across sectors at a pivotal junction, we are confident that this combination will enable both our team and clients to continue to grow and innovate at an accelerated pace.”

Louise May, who leads Strategy & Consulting for Accenture in Australia & New Zealand, said, “GRA brings deep knowledge and skills in supply chain strategy, planning and execution that complement our existing capabilities, and we are delighted to welcome them to the team. Their successful track record of delivering value across a range of industries is exceptional, and we are excited about the potential and opportunity this combination presents.”