Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, today announced that its management will participate at the following investor conferences in March 2021. The management team including Mitch Fadel, CEO, and Maureen Short, CFO, are expected to present at the conferences.

J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leverage Finance Conference on March 2nd, 2021. Management will present on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to registered attendees of the conference.

BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Virtual Conference on March 9th, 2021. Management will present on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and is open to the public via the live webcast link http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/consumer2021/idWU7bD0.cfm.

Loop Capital Markets’ 2021 Consumer, Industrials & TMT Investor Conference on March 11th – March 12th, 2021. Management will be conducting one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, March 11, 2021 to registered attendees of the conference.

As available, the audiocast will be made available on our website at https://investor.rentacenter.com.