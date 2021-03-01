 

Orion Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 23:51  |  59   |   |   

Orion Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 36,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

While Orion Acquisition Corp. may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to target companies in the healthcare industry in the U.S. or other developed countries. The Company is led by Kenneth Burdick as Board Chairman, Beau Garverick as Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director and Randy Simpson as Co-founder and Board Director. Orion is also partnering with Halle Capital Management, a growth equity investment firm.

The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “OHPAU” beginning March 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-quarter of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “OHPA” and “OHPAW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on March 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,400,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on March 1, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the closing of the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Orion Acquisition Corp.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. We are a unique collective of former CEOs, CFOs, and Heads of Corporate Development & Investor Relations from Fortune 200 healthcare companies, coupled with individuals that possess extensive expertise investing in publicly traded healthcare enterprises.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orion Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering Orion Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update