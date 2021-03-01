Conformis, Inc. Announces Clearance in Australia for iTotal PS, the Only Personalized, Posterior-Stabilized Total Knee Replacement System

BILLERICA, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) today announced the clearance of its patient-specific iTotal PS total knee replacement system by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, which is part of the Australian Department of Health, and which authorizes the marketing of medical devices and other healthcare products in Australia.

The iTotal PS total knee replacement system is designed so that its patient-specific implants fit the unique size and shape of each patient’s knee, and provide optimal stability throughout the full range of motion

The iTotal PS system, which launched in the United States in 2016, is designed to address the shortcomings of traditional, off-the-shelf knee replacements that are manufactured in limited sizes and shapes. iTotal PS implants are specifically designed to restore the natural shape of each patient’s knee, and to avoid overhang, rotation, and sizing compromises associated with pain after surgery. Primary total knee implants are designed to either retain the patient’s own posterior cruciate ligament (cruciate-retaining, or CR), or substitute for it (posterior-stabilized, or PS). iTotal PS implants use a customized cam and spine feature to serve the function of the posterior cruciate ligament and to provide optimal stability throughout the full range of motion.

“Receiving clearance for our iTotal PS product in Australia will allow us to offer a best-in-class, patient-specific solution to relieve patients’ chronic knee joint pain,” said Mark Augusti, President and CEO. “With this clearance, we have greatly expanded the number of potential patients who will be candidates for our personalized knee replacement implants, and we are thrilled to offer the benefits of our unique technology to surgeons in Australia who prefer a posterior-stabilized design to a cruciate-retaining one.”

iTotal PS is designed with the following features and benefits: