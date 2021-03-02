BIGtoken’s Top 10 Data Privacy Headlines From February

BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in, data marketplace, where people can own and monetize their data, publishes a monthly report on the top 10 stories in data privacy.

U.S. data privacy legislation took a step forward throughout February. Virginia state lawmakers passed the Senate bill to provide a basic level of comprehensive data protection to citizens; the Calhoun v. Google court hearing took place to discuss whether online data is personal property under California law.