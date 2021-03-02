BIGtoken’s Top 10 Data Privacy Headlines From February
BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in, data marketplace, where people can own and monetize their data, publishes a monthly report on the top 10 stories in data privacy.
U.S. data privacy legislation took a step forward throughout February. Virginia state lawmakers passed the Senate bill to provide a basic level of comprehensive data protection to citizens; the Calhoun v. Google court hearing took place to discuss whether online data is personal property under California law.
|1. “Virginia Passes Data Privacy Law,” ACA International - February 19, 2021
|
|
○
|
On Friday February 19, the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act was officially passed by the Virginia House of Representatives (89-9) and Senate (39-0). Governor Ralph Northam is expected to sign within the next couple weeks. If Northam does sign, the bill will take effect January 1, 2023.
|
2. “Court Hearing in California Federal Court on Thursday, Feb. 18 may answer the question: do you own your online data?” - Data Dividend Project - February 19, 2021
|
|
○
|
On Thursday February 18, the California Federal Court held a hearing on the lawsuit against Google for its alleged data privacy violations around its Chrome browser. Judge Koh asked many questions throughout the hearing, but focused on one very important question, is a consumer’s online data considered personal property under California law?
|
3. “TikTok owner agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with U.S. users,” NBC News - February 25, 2021
|
|
○
|
ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, finally agreed to a $92 million settlement to settle data privacy claims from some U.S. TikTok users. Although ByteDance still disagrees with the claims, they reached a settlement to avoid further litigation
Facebook is scrambling to rectify the loss of WhatsApp users by developing an easier, more accessible approach to explaining privacy updates. While Apple’s new App Store privacy labels are receiving favorable reviews despite some flaws.
|
4. “Signal vs WhatsApp: A look at five privacy features” MSN - February 8, 2021
0 Kommentare