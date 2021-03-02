 

OriginClear to Present at Emerging Growth Conference March 3, 2021 Giving Investors Opportunity to Interact with CEO Riggs Eckelberry

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), The Water Company for the New Economy, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021. OriginClear will be presenting at 11:15 AM Eastern time for 45 minutes.

OriginClear to Present at Emerging Growth Conference March 3, 2021 Giving Investors Opportunity to Interact with CEO Riggs Eckelberry. OriginClear will be presenting at 11:15 AM Eastern time for 45 minutes.

Investors should use this unique link to register to attend the conference and receive updates:

The second Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 3, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Riggs Eckelberry, in real time.

Mr. Eckelberry will give a new presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. He will answer as many as possible during the allotted time.

Attendees who are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference will receive a link after the event to an archived webcast, which will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Each company’s presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy and more.

