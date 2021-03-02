 

Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Ontario based Micro Cultivation partner, F1NE Cannabis Cultivation LTD. (“F1”). F1 is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

As one of Delta 9’s Micro Cultivation partners, F1 entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with the company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the F1 brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

On February 19, 2021, F1 confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted its cannabis micro cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

“We are delighted that F1NE Cannabis Cultivation has received a Health Canada Licence for our proprietary and turn-key Grow Pod systems,” said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our turn key platform for Grow Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking licensing and support services.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. The turn key smart growing platforms are developed using precision hardware and software grow applications for the indoor cannabis cultivation marketplace. Delta 9 offers vertical growing units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and automated fertigation and watering systems.

F1’s facility has been designed using this turn key and state of the art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation is harvested, Delta 9 plans to purchase the premium quality cannabis products from F1 for distribution through the Company's established distribution network, and through Delta 9's branded retail stores. Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 100 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Delta 9 Launches Province Wide Delivery in Saskatchewan and Reserve Online in Alberta
11.02.21
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Year End 2020 Results
10.02.21
Delta 9 Partner Oceanic Releaf Receives Health Canada Licence for Cannabis Production
05.02.21
Delta 9 to Open Tenth Cannabis Retail Store
04.02.21
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

