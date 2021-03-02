Schindler partners with leading hotel chain citizenM to deliver vertical mobility solutions

 

Schindler has signed a partnership agreement with citizenM hotels, the leading Netherlands-based boutique hotel chain, to provide service and modernization for escalators and elevators in all of the group's existing buildings across the globe, as well as the installation of future vertical mobility solutions in the chain's new hotels.

All elevators and escalators in citizenM hotels in France, in the Netherlands and the UK have already become part of Schindler's portfolio while others in Europe and the US will follow in due course.

'citizenM is increasingly focusing on innovations and new possibilities for travelers, and our partnership with Schindler stems precisely from this,' said Harold Reniers, Chief Development Officer of citizenM hotels. 'Our expansion plans will be centered on a new travel experience with more contactless technology, and that includes our elevators.'

Schindler will bring to citizenM its new, eco-friendly modular elevator range that features integrated solutions to power the digital transformation in buildings and is designed for sustainable vertical moblity. Part of these integrated solutions are Schindler CleanMobility to help improve the hygiene in elevators, Schindler Ahead digital solutions to turn elevators into powerful communication platforms, and Schindler PORT technology for a touchless user experience.

'Schindler's innovations and our customer focus are key for partners such as citizenM,' said Thomas Oetterli, CEO of Schindler. 'While the world looks forward to restoring tourism and travel, Schindler and citizenM will collaborate to improve the hospitality industry, providing a better experience to guests.'


