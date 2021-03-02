 

Evolva announces Chief Financial Officer to depart

Evolva announces Chief Financial Officer to depart

02-March-2021
Reinach, March 2, 2021 - Evolva announced today that André Pennartz, CFO of Evolva, is leaving the company for personal reasons with immediate effect. 

Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said:«I'd like to thank André Pennartz for his contributions and wish him the best for his future.»

Oliver Walker will take on the role of CFO ad interim until a successor is appointed.

About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at www.evolva.com.

Contact
Barbara Duci
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 739 2636
barbarad@evolva.com


ZeitTitel
02.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva gibt das Ausscheiden des Chief Financial Officers bekannt (deutsch)
02.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva gibt das Ausscheiden des Chief Financial Officers bekannt
25.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva gibt Jahresergebnisse 2020 bekannt, mit deutlichem Anstieg der Kundennachfrage nach Ingredienzien für Gesundheitsprodukte und Ausbau des Produktportfolios (deutsch)
25.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva gibt Jahresergebnisse 2020 bekannt, mit deutlichem Anstieg der Kundennachfrage nach Ingredienzien für Gesundheitsprodukte und Ausbau des Produktportfolios
25.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva reports Full Year Results for 2020, with significant increase in customer demand for Health Ingredients and product expansion

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
119
Evolva langfristig sehr interessant!!!!!