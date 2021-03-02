EQS-Adhoc Evolva announces Chief Financial Officer to depart
Reinach, March 2, 2021 - Evolva announced today that André Pennartz, CFO of Evolva, is leaving the company for personal reasons with immediate effect.
Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said:«I'd like to thank André Pennartz for his contributions and wish him the best for his future.»
Oliver Walker will take on the role of CFO ad interim until a successor is appointed.
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at www.evolva.com.
For Evolva multi media content, please visit: https://evolva.com/multimedia-library/.
Contact
Barbara Duci
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 739 2636
barbarad@evolva.com
