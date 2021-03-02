SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up

Wolftank-Adisa issued its first “green bond”, with a volume of EUR 2m, a coupon of 4.5% p.a. and a 4 year maturity. The proceeds will be used to finance the company’s hydrogen activities going forward.

Wolftank-Adisa Group AG

Industrial Goods & Services

Market Cap EUR 33m

BUY, PT EUR 36.00 (upside 32%)

Wolftank-Adisa issued its first “green bond”, with a volume of EUR 2m, a coupon of 4.5% p.a. and a 4 year maturity. The proceeds will be used to finance the company’s hydrogen activities going forward. The Group has a technological edge and a high level of expertise from more than eight years of experience and from many hydrogen projects and cooperation. Our back-of-the-envelope calculation allows for additional revenue potential of up to EUR 10m p.a. in Germany alone, making hydrogen a strong pillar in Wolftank’s future growth profile. We increase our price target to EUR 36.00 (upside 32%) as the company’s business model increasingly complies with ESG standards, ultimately leading to higher and sustainable returns in our view. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation, making Wolftank an attractive growth AND ESG-play

