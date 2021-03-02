 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
02.03.2021, 14:25  |  93   |   |   

Wolftank-Adisa issued its first “green bond”, with a volume of EUR 2m, a coupon of 4.5% p.a. and a 4 year maturity. The proceeds will be used to finance the company’s hydrogen activities going forward.

Wolftank-Adisa Group AG
Industrial Goods & Services

Market Cap EUR 33m

BUY, PT EUR 36.00 (upside 32%)
Wolftank_update

Wolftank-Adisa issued its first “green bond”, with a volume of EUR 2m, a coupon of 4.5% p.a. and a 4 year maturity. The proceeds will be used to finance the company’s hydrogen activities going forward. The Group has a technological edge and a high level of expertise from more than eight years of experience and from many hydrogen projects and cooperation. Our back-of-the-envelope calculation allows for additional revenue potential of up to EUR 10m p.a. in Germany alone, making hydrogen a strong pillar in Wolftank’s future growth profile. We increase our price target to EUR 36.00 (upside 32%) as the company’s business model increasingly complies with ESG standards, ultimately leading to higher and sustainable returns in our view. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation, making Wolftank an attractive growth AND ESG-play

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up Wolftank-Adisa issued its first “green bond”, with a volume of EUR 2m, a coupon of 4.5% p.a. and a 4 year maturity. The proceeds will be used to finance the company’s hydrogen activities going forward. The Group has a technological edge and a high level of expertise from more than eight years of experience and from many hydrogen projects and cooperation.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsteResearch AG Initiation: Puma AG - Back on track, but potential valued too high – ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Mic AG - 2021 outlook bang in-line; PT up; BUY reiterated
SRH AlsteResearch AG Initiation: TAKKT AG - Growth driven by digital transformation; Initiate with ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak 2021 outlook
SRH AlsteResearch AG Initiation: Scout24 - Improved margins become visible
SRH AlsteResearch AG Initiation: Puma AG - Back on track, but potential valued too high – ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Varta AG - Growth continues, but fairly priced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: TeamViewer AG - Long-term profiteer of the crisis
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Mic AG - 2021 outlook bang in-line; PT up; BUY reiterated
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak results, challenging outlook
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Wolftank-Adisa: Erfolg am Anleihemarkt
02.02.21
Wolftank-Adisa: Anleihe für Wasserstoff-Forschung - Auf den Spuren von Nel

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
57
Wolftank - Der unbekannte Wolf im Schafspelz