EQS-Adhoc Well positioned for success, after a chapter of significant challenge and transformation
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Dietlikon, 3 March 2021
Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 29 99, ir@implenia.com
Annual Report 2020: Please refer to this link to read or download the Annual Report 2020.
Analysts and Media Conference
An Analysts and Media Conference (webcast) takes place today (from 8.30 to 9.30 am), where you can submit your questions.
Sustainability Report
With sustainability being one of Implenia's corporate values, today the group also publishes its new Sustainability Report in parallel to the Annual Report 2020.
Investors' Agenda:
30 March 2021: Annual General Meeting
17. August 2021: Half-year Report 2021
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multi-national construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
|
Key figures Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.-31.12.2020
|
1.1.-31.12.2019
|
|
Δ
|
Δ
|
|
in CHF t
|
in CHF t
|
|
|
like for like1
|
Group revenue
|
3,988,946
|
4,430,833
|
|
(10.0%)
|
(8.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
(4,891)
|
186,768
|
|
|
|
in % of revenue
|
(0.1%)
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
(146,757)
|
63,507
|
|
|
|
in % of revenue
|
(3.7%)
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result
|
(132,052)
|
33,920
|
|
|
|
in % of revenue
|
(3.3%)
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow excl. IFRS 16
|
(233,419)
|
33,519
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
(193,342)
|
84,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents (as at 31.12.)
|
719,990
|
912,317
|
|
(21.1%)
|
(20.8%)
|
Financial liabilities (as at 31.12.)
|
(732,837)
|
(639,753)
|
|
14.5%
|
14.6%
|
Net cash position (as at 31.12.)
|
(12,847)
|
272,564
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities (as at 31.12.)
|
173,373
|
147,936
|
|
17.2%
|
17.2%
|
Net cash position excl. lease liabilities (as at 31.12.)
|
160,526
|
420,500
|
|
(61.8%)
|
(61.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Invested capital (as at 31.12.)
|
336,749
|
334,919
|
|
0.5%
|
0.8%
|
Rights of use from leases (as at 31.12.)
|
(167,306)
|
(146,491)
|
|
14.2%
|
14.2%
|
Invested capital excl. rights of use from leases
|
169,443
|
188,428
|
|
(10.1%)
|
(9.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity (as at 31.12.)
|
303,027
|
590,469
|
|
(48.7%)
|
(48.2%)
|
Equity ratio in %
|
10.3%
|
19.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order book (as at 31.12.)
|
6,386,284
|
6,157,507
|
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
Production output
|
4,060,298
|
4,517,550
|
|
(10.1%)
|
(8.1%)
|
Employees (FTE; as at 31.12.)
|
8,701
|
8,867
|
|
(1.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share, undiluted (in CHF)
|
(7.30)
|
1.61
|
|
|
|
Gross dividend (in CHF)2
|
0.00
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Foreign currency adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 2019: Plus dividend in kind from the Ina invest transaction of max. CHF 1.20 per share; 2020: Subject of approval by the AGM
|
Key figures divisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.-31.12.2020
|
1.1.-31.12.2019
|
|
Δ
|
|
|
in CHF t
|
in CHF t
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
110,624
|
44,474
|
|
148.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
109,408
|
43,774
|
|
149.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees (FTE; as at 31.12.)
|
81
|
76
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.-31.12.2020
|
1.1.-31.12.2019
|
|
Δ
|
|
|
in CHF t
|
in CHF t
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
2,079,821
|
2,241,754
|
|
(7.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
(6,129)
|
51,477
|
|
|
|
in % of revenue
|
(0.3%)
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
(19,236)
|
40,715
|
|
|
|
in % of revenue
|
(0.9%)
|
1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order book (as at 31.12.)
|
3,046,474
|
2,394,192
|
|
27.2%
|
|
Production output
|
2,087,905
|
2,276,049
|
|
(8.3%)
|
|
Employees (FTE; as at 31.12.)
|
1,905
|
2,058
|
|
(7.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civil Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.-31.12.2020
|
1.1.-31.12.2019
|
|
Δ
|
|
|
in CHF t
|
in CHF t
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
2,012,855
|
2,300,218
|
|
(12.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
(101,217)
|
77,221
|
|
|
|
in % of revenue
|
(5.0%)
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
(206,675)
|
(10,153)
|
|
|
|
in % of revenue
|
(10.3%)
|
(0.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order book (as at 31.12.)
|
3,183,202
|
3,612,993
|
|
(11.9%)
|
|
Production output
|
2,068,989
|
2,344,183
|
|
(11.7%)
|
|
Employees (FTE; as at 31.12.)
|
5,142
|
5,250
|
|
(2.1%)
|
|
Specialties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.-31.12.2020
|
1.1.-31.12.2019
|
|
Δ
|
|
|
in CHF t
|
in CHF t
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
223,628
|
242,021
|
|
(7.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
2,836
|
19,234
|
|
(85.3%)
|
|
in % of revenue
|
1.3%
|
7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
(9,479)
|
7,345
|
|
|
|
in % of revenue
|
(4.2%)
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order book (as at 31.12.)
|
156,607
|
150,322
|
|
4.2%
|
|
Production output
|
228,727
|
248,688
|
|
(8.0%)
|
|
Employees (FTE; as at 31.12.)
|
954
|
952
|
|
0.2%
|
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1172634
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1172634 03-March-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare