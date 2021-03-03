HEB Swiss Investment AG had been a major shareholder of Cicor Group since March 2009 and held approximately 29.35% of the shares as of December 31, 2020.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Press release Cicor with a new major shareholder Bronschhofen, March 3, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland), has been informed that HEB Swiss Investment AG, Zurich, has sold all of its shares in Cicor Technologies Ltd. in a binding transaction to an investment vehicle of One Equity Partners (OEP). 03-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

One Equity Partners (OEP) is a middle market private equity firm with over $8 billion in assets under management focused on transformative combinations within the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

Cicor welcomes OEP as a new major shareholder of Cicor Technologies AG. The Board of Directors thanks the long-time major shareholder HEB for its loyalty during the development of Cicor into an operationally and financially robust and fast-growing technology company. Now a new chapter in Cicor's development towards a leading European manufacturer of high-tech electronics begins and the Board of Directors looks forward to working with OEP as a strong partner in the interest of all Cicor's stakeholders.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Robert Demuth

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +41 71 913 73 00

E-mail: media@cicor.com Alexander Hagemann

CEO

Tel. +41 71 913 73 00

E-mail: media@cicor.com

Cicor Management AG

Gebenloostrasse 15

9552 Bronschhofen

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.

Language: English Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15 9552 Bronschhofen Switzerland Phone: +41719137300 Fax: +41719137301 E-mail: info@cicor.com Internet: www.cicor.com ISIN: CH0008702190 Valor: 870219 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1172631

