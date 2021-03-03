EQS-Adhoc Press release Cicor with a new major shareholder Bronschhofen, March 3, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics
HEB Swiss Investment AG had been a major shareholder of Cicor Group since March 2009 and held approximately 29.35% of the shares as of December 31, 2020.
One Equity Partners (OEP) is a middle market private equity firm with over $8 billion in assets under management focused on transformative combinations within the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe.
Cicor welcomes OEP as a new major shareholder of Cicor Technologies AG. The Board of Directors thanks the long-time major shareholder HEB for its loyalty during the development of Cicor into an operationally and financially robust and fast-growing technology company. Now a new chapter in Cicor's development towards a leading European manufacturer of high-tech electronics begins and the Board of Directors looks forward to working with OEP as a strong partner in the interest of all Cicor's stakeholders.
The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Robert Demuth
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00
E-mail: media@cicor.com
Alexander Hagemann
CEO
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00
E-mail: media@cicor.com
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
