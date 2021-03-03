DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous First Sensor AG benefits from TE Connectivity's relocation activities 03-March-2021 / 13:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor Share:

ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, March 3, 2021



First Sensor AG benefits from TE Connectivity's relocation activities



As a result of TE Connectivity's ongoing evaluation of its operations, TE Connectivity Sensors Germany GmbH has announced its plan to migrate parts of its production in Dortmund to First Sensor's Berlin-Oberschöneweide site. This will better consolidate operational resources as well as improve operating efficiencies and will lead to a more competitive combined business. The plan includes the migration of a wafer line as well as a PT line with an estimated annual sales volume of up to €9 million. The transition is expected to take place in phases through June 2022 and consists investments in machineries of up to €2 million as well as a significant number of new hires.

