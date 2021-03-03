 

DGAP-Adhoc First Sensor AG benefits from TE Connectivity's relocation activities

First Sensor AG benefits from TE Connectivity's relocation activities

Berlin, March 3, 2021

First Sensor AG benefits from TE Connectivity's relocation activities

As a result of TE Connectivity's ongoing evaluation of its operations, TE Connectivity Sensors Germany GmbH has announced its plan to migrate parts of its production in Dortmund to First Sensor's Berlin-Oberschöneweide site. This will better consolidate operational resources as well as improve operating efficiencies and will lead to a more competitive combined business. The plan includes the migration of a wafer line as well as a PT line with an estimated annual sales volume of up to €9 million. The transition is expected to take place in phases through June 2022 and consists investments in machineries of up to €2 million as well as a significant number of new hires.

About First Sensor AG
Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

