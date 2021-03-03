 

DGAP-Adhoc Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.03.2021, 17:46  |  224   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Financing
Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028

03-March-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Global Fashion Group S.A. launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028

Luxembourg, 3 March 2021 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG" or the "Company", ISIN: LU2010095458, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: GFG), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, launches an offering of senior, unsecured bonds convertible as per their terms and conditions (the "Convertible Bonds") in an aggregate principal amount of approximately EUR 375 million.

The management board of GFG, with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved today to launch an offering of Convertible Bonds, which will be issued at 100% of their principal amount with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and will be redeemed at their principal amount on 15 March 2028, unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled.

The Convertible Bonds will be offered with a coupon between 0.50% and 1.25% payable semi-annually in arrears, and a conversion premium of 40% to 45% above the reference price, being the clearing price in the Concurrent Offer of Existing Shares (as described below). The Convertible Bonds will be convertible into new/and or existing (at the discretion of the Company) no-par value common shares in dematerialized form of GFG (the "Shares").

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Financing Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028 03-March-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to ensure seamless tenant transition on 15,000 sqm in ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler closes 2020 with strong fourth quarter
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: successfully places EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker nextmarkets
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: COVID-19-Antigen-Schnelltests im Portfolio der NanoRepro AG durch ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-DD: freenet AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax hält sich trotz Schwäche über 14 000
04.03.21
Gemischte Gefühle : Global Fashion Group: Der heimliche SDAX-Star und Modehändler macht manche Experten skeptisch
04.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Renditeanstieg am Anleihenmarkt drückt weiter auf die Kurse
04.03.21
BAADER BANK belässt Global Fashion Group auf 'Buy'
04.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Renditeanstieg am Anleihenmarkt belastet Dax erneut
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax im nervösen Handel schwächer
04.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleiheemission löst Kurseinbruch bei Global Fashion Group aus
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: successfully places EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028
02.03.21
BAADER BANK belässt Global Fashion Group auf 'Buy'
02.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Global Fashion Group auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
00:49 Uhr
951
Global Fashion Group - Die Zalando der Schwellenländer mit hohem Kurspotenzial
02.06.20
65
Wie bei China-Abzocken