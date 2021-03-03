Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing March 4, 2021

New York, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (“GPAC II” or the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and the Company’s warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “GPAC” and “GPACW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GPACU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate their units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.