Clear Blue Technologies’ Illumient Lights Up Railway Safety Switches

“Given Clear Blue’s proven track record in providing reliable, low-cost smart off-grid power to critical infrastructure, our technology can support the mission critical safety requirements of railway infrastructure,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO, Clear Blue Technologies. “The installation of our Illumient systems, for illuminating train safety switches, demonstrates many possible use cases across diverse multiple industry sectors.”

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid Company, in partnership with Metro-Tech Sales & Consulting, Inc. announces the completion of a project that provided Illumient solar lights to illuminate safety switches in a Conrail operated switchyard in Greenwich County, New Jersey. This project shows Clear Blue’s reliable smart off-grid lighting is the valued choice for mission critical devices and safety infrastructure in a variety of industries, where reliability and off-grid power are key requirements.

In 2019, to improve the safety and reliability of the railroad switchyard, Conrail decided to implement a smart off-grid solar lighting solution for this critical area. Ensuring reliable lighting of the rail switches and without the grid were key requirements for this project, which was completed in January of 2020.

Ron Stadler, Sales Representative with Metro-Tech, stated: “In the railway industry, a slight misstep or mistake in switching tracks or directing trains can have catastrophic results for both the railroads and the public at large. Conrail was looking for reliable power solutions to light their railroad switches, and many of these switches are not near reliable power grid services, so it wasn’t cost effective to develop the infrastructure. We knew that the best off-grid solution would be Illumient as Clear Blue has repeatedly proven the technology’s reliability and capacity in a variety of mission critical off-grid applications.”

Demand for Solar Off-grid Lighting for Critical Infrastructure

Clear Blue is seeing an uptake of solar off-grid lighting in a variety of industries that are looking to increase safety, resilience and security. In the case of railway switching, a failure in lighting could have dire consequences resulting in accidents causing death or environmental damage. For this reason, mission critical infrastructures, including that in the railway industry, have higher uptime availability and performance requirements.