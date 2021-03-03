 

Clear Blue Technologies’ Illumient Lights Up Railway Safety Switches

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 19:07  |  129   |   |   

Partnership with Metro-Tech to provide lighting for railway switchyard demonstrates versatility and growth of Illumient

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid Company, in partnership with Metro-Tech Sales & Consulting, Inc. announces the completion of a project that provided Illumient solar lights to illuminate safety switches in a Conrail operated switchyard in Greenwich County, New Jersey. This project shows Clear Blue’s reliable smart off-grid lighting is the valued choice for mission critical devices and safety infrastructure in a variety of industries, where reliability and off-grid power are key requirements.

“Given Clear Blue’s proven track record in providing reliable, low-cost smart off-grid power to critical infrastructure, our technology can support the mission critical safety requirements of railway infrastructure,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO, Clear Blue Technologies. “The installation of our Illumient systems, for illuminating train safety switches, demonstrates many possible use cases across diverse multiple industry sectors.”

In 2019, to improve the safety and reliability of the railroad switchyard, Conrail decided to implement a smart off-grid solar lighting solution for this critical area. Ensuring reliable lighting of the rail switches and without the grid were key requirements for this project, which was completed in January of 2020.

Ron Stadler, Sales Representative with Metro-Tech, stated: “In the railway industry, a slight misstep or mistake in switching tracks or directing trains can have catastrophic results for both the railroads and the public at large. Conrail was looking for reliable power solutions to light their railroad switches, and many of these switches are not near reliable power grid services, so it wasn’t cost effective to develop the infrastructure. We knew that the best off-grid solution would be Illumient as Clear Blue has repeatedly proven the technology’s reliability and capacity in a variety of mission critical off-grid applications.”

Demand for Solar Off-grid Lighting for Critical Infrastructure

Clear Blue is seeing an uptake of solar off-grid lighting in a variety of industries that are looking to increase safety, resilience and security. In the case of railway switching, a failure in lighting could have dire consequences resulting in accidents causing death or environmental damage. For this reason, mission critical infrastructures, including that in the railway industry, have higher uptime availability and performance requirements.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clear Blue Technologies’ Illumient Lights Up Railway Safety Switches Partnership with Metro-Tech to provide lighting for railway switchyard demonstrates versatility and growth of IllumientTORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Clear Blue Technologies Named Top Performer on TSX Venture Exchange
04.02.21
Clear Blue, in partnership with Rukun Al Yaqeen International, Completes Third Illumient Project Totaling $1.5M USD for a Residential Development and Two Regional Airports for Petroleum Development Oman

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
242
Clear Bluechip auf dem Weg nach oben.....