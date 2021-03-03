 

Correction Notice to convene Annual General Meeting

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                       
No. 07/2021                                                                                                           
Company Registration No. 32266355


[Correction: Hereby including all relevant attachments]

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 3, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on:

Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM (CET)

at the Company’s address Ole Maaløes Vej 3, DK-2200 Copenhagen N, Denmark.

In order to protect the health and safety of all, reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading, and given the Danish government’s restrictions on assembly, we strongly recommend that shareholders refrain from attending the Annual General Meeting in person and instead exercise their shareholder rights by giving proxy to the Board of Directors or by voting by correspondence prior to the Annual General Meeting.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors and Appendix 2: Revised Remuneration Policy, is attached.

Additional information about the Annual General Meeting is available on the Company’s website:
https://orphazyme.gcs-web.com/annual-general-meeting-0


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Interim CEO and CFO          +45 28 98 90 55


About Orphazyme A/S 
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA). 

03.03.21
Notice to convene Annual General Meeting
02.03.21
Orphazyme reports business highlights and financial results in Annual Report 2020
01.03.21
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
26.02.21
Orphazyme announces participation in upcoming virtual investor conferences
23.02.21
Orphazyme announces presentation of 2020 Annual Report
04.02.21
Orphazyme to showcase data on arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease Type C during the 2021 Annual WORLDSymposium