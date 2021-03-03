Notice to convene Annual General Meeting

[Correction: Hereby including all relevant attachments]

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 3, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on:

Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM (CET)

at the Company’s address Ole Maaløes Vej 3, DK-2200 Copenhagen N, Denmark.

In order to protect the health and safety of all, reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading, and given the Danish government’s restrictions on assembly, we strongly recommend that shareholders refrain from attending the Annual General Meeting in person and instead exercise their shareholder rights by giving proxy to the Board of Directors or by voting by correspondence prior to the Annual General Meeting.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors and Appendix 2: Revised Remuneration Policy, is attached.

Additional information about the Annual General Meeting is available on the Company’s website:

https://orphazyme.gcs-web.com/annual-general-meeting-0





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Interim CEO and CFO +45 28 98 90 55





