 

CNH Industrial N.V. files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F and publishes 2020 EU Annual Report; calling of the Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 19:30  |  106   |   |   

London, March 3, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) announced today that it has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and it has published its 2020 EU Annual Report (including the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS and the separate financial statements of CNH Industrial N.V.).

The 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F and the 2020 EU Annual Report are available in the Investors section of the CNH Industrial corporate website at www.cnhindustrial.com. Both documents can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company’s complete 2020 audited financial statements free of charge from investor.relations@cnhind.com.

The Company also published today the Notice and the Agenda of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), which will be held virtually on April 15, 2021. To protect the health and safety of all participants, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person.

The Agenda of the AGM, the Explanatory Notes to the Agenda, the instructions and vote at the AGM, and other AGM documents are available on the Company’s website at www.cnhindustrial.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.

The Agenda of the AGM will include (i) the approval of the 2020 EU Annual Report, (ii) the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of euro 0.11 per outstanding common share as recommended and approved by the Board of Directors, (iii) the application of the Remuneration Policy in 2020, and (iv) the election of the Board of Directors, with Suzanne Heywood and Scott W. Wine to be appointed executive directors, and Howard W. Buffett, Tufan Erginbilgic, Léo W. Houle, John Lanaway, Alessandro Nasi, Lorenzo Simonelli, and Vagn Sørensen to be appointed non-executive directors.

If shareholders approve the proposed cash dividend, CNH Industrial N.V. common shares will be quoted ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. The record date for the dividend will be April 20, 2021 on both MTA and the NYSE. It is expected that the dividend will be paid on May 5, 2021.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial N.V. files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F and publishes 2020 EU Annual Report; calling of the Annual General Meeting London, March 3, 2021 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) announced today that it has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and it has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
CNH Industrial completes minority investment in Monarch Tractor
26.02.21
CNH Industrial N.V. announces the extension by one additional year to March 2026 of its syndicated credit facility
26.02.21
Working for a safer future with World Class Manufacturing: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com
11.02.21
Behind the Wheel: CNH Industrial supports the growing hemp industry in North America
03.02.21
2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
11
CNH Industrial - Lounge