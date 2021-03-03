 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“Renewable Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGI) securities between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Renewable Energy investors have until May 3, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Renewable Energy investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 25, 2021, after the market closed, Renewable Energy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it would restate “$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020” because Renewable Energy was not the “proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020.” Renewable Energy further stated that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service “on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest” to correct these claims.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.17, or 9.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $77.77 per share on February 26, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company’s customers; (2) that, as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) that, as a result, Renewable Energy’s revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Renewable Energy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



04.03.21
REGI BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – REGI
04.03.21
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
RENEWABLE ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI
03.03.21
REGI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
02.03.21
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Renewable Energy Group, Inc. on Behalf of Renewable Energy Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on Behalf of Investors
26.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on Behalf of Investors
26.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on Behalf of Investors
25.02.21
Renewable Energy Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Restates Financial Results for 2018, 2019 and First Three Quarters of 2020
25.02.21
Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

